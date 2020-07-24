Five people escaped managed isolation in Hamilton tonight - and one is yet to be found.

"Five people absconded from a managed isolation facility in Hamilton this evening," Air Commodore Darryn Webb said.

"A person was seen exiting over the facility fence by a routine police patrol, and efforts to find and return the group to the facility started immediately. Four people have been found by police and returned to the facility.

"One person is still outside of the facility at this time, and police are continuing to look for this individual."

The hotel is believed to be the Distinction Hamilton Hotel and Conference Centre in Te Rapa - one of the government's 32 isolation facilities.

All those involved had returned negative results on their day three test results, Webb said.

"More details will be released as they become available."

Earlier, a texter told Newstalk ZB's Marcus Lush there was a "major police operation in Hamilton".

"5 youths have run from the same motel the guy who went to get booze in Hamilton. Eagle is also involved. Major breach," the texter wrote.

Police said they had been made aware of an incident, but a spokeswoman had no details.

Lush tweeted about 8.20pm: "Destination (sic) motel. Breached one hour ago and police were there with in seconds. Dog units eagle and at lease dozen police are chasing. Te rapa area is almost completely locked down . [further intel] #breaking"

About 9pm a person told the Herald helicopters had been "circling for 30 minutes plus in area East of Te Rapa Straight. Location of Distinction Hotel."

There have been several breaches from managed isolation since the Government began requiring all returning citizens and residents to spend 14 days in isolation, to protect the country from Covid-19, which is still spreading rapidly overseas.