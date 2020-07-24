From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Focus Live: Five people escape from managed isolation in Hamilton24 Jul, 2020 11:33pm Quick Read
Kiwis with money: what they're buying25 Jul, 2020 5:00am 9 minutes to read
Fifth time lucky: Quarantined Kiwi performer decides to do yet another round of self isolation
- 4 minutes to read
Lauren Marshall is undertaking a voluntary fifth round of isolation - this time in Napier.
- 5 minutes to read
Isolation escapees earn stern rebuke from minister in charge of managed isolation.
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's morning quiz.