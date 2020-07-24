The cyclist who died after being struck by a car in south Auckland yesterday is being remembered as a "true gentleman" who was always smiling.

Former probation officer John Tooman was hit on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe yesterday morning during rush-hour traffic.

He underwent surgery in Auckland City Hospital but died the early hours of this morning.

Corrections operations director of the northern region Ali Rei said they were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of former probation officer Tooman.

"John retired from Corrections a few years ago but he is fondly remembered by all the people he worked with and staff have been left devastated by this news," Rei said.

Tooman had ridden his bike to work every day, he said.

"He was a kind, lovely man, a true gentleman who always had a smile on his face.

"He was an absolute legend in the Manukau District Court and contributed a great deal to society."

Earlier, Inspector Kay Lane said the police investigation into the crash, which happened near Allenby Park, was continuing.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.

"This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time."