EDITORIAL

Voters should look closely at all policy announcements when considering where to cast votes in September. Should. But many will not.

Just as many of us who will scrunitise the detail of party pledges, are the number who will decide based on our impressions of the leaders. In this aspect, New Zealand is blessed with a broad spectrum of distinct characters.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is now very well known, nationally and internationally. As the incumbent Prime Minister, she has frequently been front-and-centre of the Government's daily live-streamed briefings. Anyone who doesn't know what Ardern stands for hasn't been looking. She says her leadership is "driven by empathy".

National leader Judith Collins has been in the role for just 12 days but - as an MP for 18 years and former Minister of Justice, Police, Corrections and Revenue - is also well known. She describes her style as "strong and decisive".

NZ First leader Winston Peters is also a familiar face, as Deputy Prime Minister in the current Government. He has been described as a nationalist and a populist. Peters founded NZ First 17 years ago after leaving the National Party but, perhaps in keeping with his contrary streak, only after proving in court National couldn't get rid of him.

Act leader David Seymour has championed the party's philosophy of expanded personal freedom and responsibility. He says he's an economic conservative and a social liberal. Most recently, he shepherded the End of Life Choice law through Parliament to be put to the public by referendum at the election. He also gained some attention for placing fifth in the seventh series of Dancing With The Stars .

The Greens have co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Davidson is a blogger, who writes about social justice, Māori politics, women's rights. Shaw confesses to living and breathing sustainable economics.

Other leaders include Māori Party co-leaders John Tamihere and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer; Leighton Baker of New Conservative; Hannah Tamaki of Vision NZ and Geoff Simmons of The Opportunities Party.

Whichever leader makes the resounding impression, make sure you vote. You have 55 days to decide.