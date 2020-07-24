Mercy Dash: Mum's 20-day, 20,000km journey to see sick son

Vikki Blundell and her son Ryan Grieve have fought to be together from opposite sides of the Earth.

Ryan, 22, was diagnosed with terminal liver cancer on June 9. He does not want to know how long he has left. After Ryan told her the news, Vikki started desperately navigating her way back from lockdown in Peru to be with him in Hamilton.

The South American nation has been ravaged by 360,000 plus Covid-19 cases and was under strict house arrest. To get out, Vikki had to endure some "horrific" moments of travel over a 20-day, 20,000km journey. Then, when she arrived in Auckland she faced two weeks of hotel quarantine. She spent the final 10 days not leaving her room for fear of contact with any Covid-19 positive guests.

Last Saturday, Vikki travelled to Hamilton in her brother's campervan and was finally reunited with Ryan. Reporter TOM DILLANE and visual journalist MIKE SCOTT were there.