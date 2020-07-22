Those living in the deep south could be waking to a snow-covered wonderland this morning with snow predicted to fall to its lowest levels so far this winter.

Heavy snow has been falling over the southernmost region overnight and flurries are expected to fall throughout the day as far north as Buller.

A heavy snow watch has been issued for Southland and Fiordland with heavy snow falling above 400m, and lesser amounts to lower levels.

Niwa says the snow is expected to span Southland, Otago and the West Coast.

MetService is also warning Otago is also in for snow flurries this morning. A road snowfall warning is in place for the Dunedin to Waitati highway and all major alpine passes across the South Island.

In the North Island storm-force gales are expected to hit Hawke's Bay and the Tararua District across the day.

A strong wind warning has been issued with severe gales gusting 120km/h expected to pummel the east coast regions for the coming 12 hours.

Those driving in the areas, especially in high-sided vehicles and on motorcycles, are being warned conditions may turn hazardous.

MetService said southwesterlies were set to deliver a burst of very cold air with snow settling across the South Island.

"The lowest falling snow is expected before dawn – possibly providing a white wintry wakeup for some. Otago is also in for snow flurries in the morning before easing to fine spells for the remainder of the day," said MetService.



The southwest flow would bring snow to southern ski slopes, but the Alps as far north as Buller could also expect fresh powder.

A strong wind warning is in place for SH2 Remutaka Hill.

New Zealand Transport Agency is advising those in a high-sided vehicle or on a motorcycle to take care.