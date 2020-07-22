A Court of Appeal judgment has ruled in favour of a Chinese mother of a New Zealand citizen child, whose husband used false evidence to get her permanent residency.

The woman, identified in court documents as Ms Q, is married to a New Zealand resident and became liable for deportation because false evidence had been provided to support her residence application by her husband.

But the woman was unaware of the immigration fraud by her husband that resulted in her gaining residence status.

The husband first arrived from China in 2004 on a student visa, and was granted residence in 2009 based on his mother's partnership with a New Zealand citizen.

The woman met him in China when he returned there on holiday and travelled to New Zealand in 2010 where they got married.

The man supported her application for residence made in 2011 under the partnership category, and she was granted residence a year later.

She became a permanent resident in 2013, and the couple had a son that same year - who is a New Zealand citizen by birth.

It later unfolded that false evidence had been provided in support of her residence application by her husband, and both of them became liable for deportation.

However, the woman claimed she had relied on her husband to complete her application and had no knowledge of his fraud due to her limited English language abilities. This assertion was also supported by the husband.

She appealed against her deportation liability and succeeded at the Immigration and Protection Tribunal on humanitarian grounds.

But her husband, who sought refugee status, failed and had to return to China.

The Tribunal considered her humanitarian circumstances were exceptional because she "was well-settled and established in New Zealand, hard-working, distressed to discover the fraud and estranged from her parents and family (in China)".

It found that it would be in her citizen son's best interest too that they remained in the country.

It found that it would be unjust or unduly harsh for the woman to be deported and it was not contrary to public interest for her to remain.

"The Tribunal found that where it is clear there is no fault on the part of the appellant, absence of fault may form part of an overall assessment of exceptional humanitarian circumstances," the court document said.

However, the Minister of Immigration appealed the determination on a question of law and whether the tribunal had erred in law by considering absence of fault as a factor relevant to its assessment.

In December 2018, a High Court found that absence of fault alone is not a humanitarian circumstance, and concluded the tribunal was required to asses the total picture of the factual circumstances.

Advertisement

The matter was then brought to the Court of Appeal, which has ruled in favour of the woman and allowed the appeal.

Her application has been remitted to the Tribunal to be reconsidered in light of the judgment. No order for costs was made.

According to the court papers, the woman has left New Zealand with her son and joined her husband in China but "retains live rights in respect of her residence status".