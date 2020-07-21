A car has ended up in a paddock and five people injured after a crash in rural Waikato.

The two-car collision happened on the Paeroa-Tahuna Rd about 9.35am today.

Northern fire communications shift manager Craig Dally said the crash saw one of the cars go into a paddock near Tautiti Rd.

One person was lightly trapped in one of the vehicles.

Five people sustained a variety of injuries and were being treated by St John Ambulance crews.

Two ambulances and a rescue helicopter were currently on the scene, a spokeswoman said.

One person is currently in a serious condition, another is in a moderate condition and three others have minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said one lane of the road is currently blocked.

Dally said fire crews were currently doing traffic control.

The crash comes after two people died and three others were hospitalised after a three-vehicle crash near Galaxy Rd on State Highway 1 in Tokoroa yesterday.

The crash happened between Main and Galaxy Rds and closed the road for several hours.