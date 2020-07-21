Storm-force gales and monster seas are set to batter the country's west coast in a day expected to bring a wintry onslaught of wild weather.

Dangerous nine-metre waves or even higher are predicted to pound western coastal regions of both islands, with WeatherWatch.co.nz warning of a potentially damaging storm surge.

"These are exceptionally large waves and people should avoid being too near the water," said WeatherWatch head forecaster Philip Duncan.

On top this, the upper North Island is in for a battering, with a strong-wind watch issued for Hamilton north, with gales ramping up when the sun rises. Southwesterly gusts are expected to reach a powerful 110km/h.

There are also thunderstorms in the mix, while in the south snow is falling across inland Otago and Southland. It's forecast to fall to near sea level in the deep south tomorrow. A number of snowfall warnings have been issues for key alpine passes.

🌊 West Coast Waves 🌊

MetService said significant swells would pound West Coast beaches of both islands for the coming two days.

Waves were expected to reach a towering six metres, especially about Kaipara, north of Auckland.

WeatherWatch is warning towering waves up to eight metres high could slam the Manukau Heads at the harbour's entrance this afternoon.

In addition to blustery winds walloping the top of the country there was also a risk of heavy thundery showers bringing gusts to other regions not under the alert.

The strong winds and dangerous seas were expected to ease slowly across Thursday and Friday.