A Porirua father has been charged with manslaughter more than a year and a half after the death of his infant daughter.

The 3-month-old baby died in November 2018 from what police labelled "non accidental injuries" at the time.

The 23-year-old defendant appeared in court shortly after the death, charged with assaulting the baby, as well as other charges of male assaults female and threatening behaviour.

He was later charged with more offences, including attempted unlawful sexual connection, and multiple assaults and injuries.

Today the man appeared by audio visual link in the Wellington District Court, where he was charged with manslaughter and wounding with intent to injure.

He wore a crucifix necklace and sat silently with his arms folded during the brief hearing.

He has not yet entered a plea to the new charges. In total he faces 15 charges.

He has interim name suppression and will reappear in the High Court on August 11.

Back in November 2018, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said police had already interviewed about 50 people in relation to the death.

"A number of people have been co-operating with police, [but] we still believe some hold important information that will provide a resolution to this investigation, and I urge those persons to contact police," he said at the time.

Police announced the new charges in a statement this afternoon.

"The charges follow a lengthy and challenging investigation and it's the investigators' dedication and tenacity that helped bring the alleged offender before the court," Verry said in the statement.

"This has been a tragic and emotional time for the family involved and police would like to acknowledge their patience and support as we bring this case toward a resolution."