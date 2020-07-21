Five people have been injured, three critically, after a crash on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa.

The crash occurred just after 1pm and reportedly involved two cars, a police spokeswoman said.

The road is blocked by the crash which occurred between Main Rd and Galaxy Rd. Diversions are in place around the crash site and motorists are asked to follow signage and the directions of emergency services staff.

A St John spokeswoman said St John was notified of the crash about 1.05pm and three people were in critical condition.

St John sent six ambulances, four helicopters three managers and a rapid response unit to the scene.

Two of the ambulances and two of the helicopters have arrived, the others are still on the way.

More to come.