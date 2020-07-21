Anti-violence group White Ribbon has cut ties with disgraced former National MP Andrew Fallon.

The politician, who resigned from Parliament today, was an ambassador for the White Ribbon Trust.

But the embattled South Island MP, who is embroiled in a sexting scandal involving young women, was removed from the role last night.

Mr Fallon was removed as an Ambassador last night by the Trust and a letter sent to him this morning. — White Ribbon NZ (@WhiteRibbonNZ) July 21, 2020

In a short statement the trust said a decision was made to remove him from the trust last night.

He was sent a letter this morning advising him of the decision.

White Ribbon aims to eliminate violence against women. Supporters wear a white ribbon to show that they do not condone this type of behaviour.

According to its website the annual White Ribbon Day celebrates men willing to show leadership and commitment to promoting safe, healthy relationships within families and encourages men to challenge each other on attitudes and behaviour that are abusive.