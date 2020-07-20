Whangārei residents on town water supply have to continue saving water, despite record rainfall during the weekend's storm, after two of the city's water treatment plants were shut down.

A Whangārei District Council spokeswoman said everyone needs to try to reduce their water use by 50 per cent this week so council stocks of clean drinking water can be increased.

''Two of our three water treatment plants are now operating at normal capacity but we still need time to increase stocks of clean water stored in reservoirs. Most reservoir levels dropped to 10-20 per cent on the weekend when water treatment plants broke down and could not re-stock them,'' the spokeswoman said.

Key reservoir levels as at 7am this morning:

Fairway Drive - 33 per cent

Kamo - 39 per cent

Onerahi 37 - per cent.

Anzac Road - 25 per cent

She said reservoir levels vary during a normal day and are constantly re-stocked by water treatment plants.

''We need to get them to around 80 per cent full to be safe against another serious breakdown.''

Meanwhile, the massive clean-up effort continues around Whangārei.

About 220mm of rain fell on Whangārei over Friday evening and Saturday morning, causing major disruption with slips and landslides that closed roads and limited water supplies.

Most roads are now open but some are still at one lane due to slips so people need to drive with caution.

Roading crews are out inspecting and repairing roads across Whangārei and their first priority will be to safely reopen closed roads.

A full list of road closures and storm updates is available at www.wdc.govt.nz.

Many businesses, properties and homes have been affected by flooding, leakage and slips.

WDC phone lines are open and customers should call us on 430 4200 (0800 932 463) to report any damage to roads or blocked drains. If people are concerned about the structure of their home or land, let the council know and it will send out an inspector.

Warnings remain in place for all residents to avoid swimming and shellfish collection in the Whangārei Harbour until further notice following sewage leaks.

Here is some further advice for people whose homes were flooded or properties damaged:

• Contact your insurer or broker as soon as possible to start the claims process

• People can also make claims to EQC: http://www.eqc.govt.nz

• Take photos of any damage and note details of valuable items. It will help speed up

assessments of your claims

• Get essential services repaired and keep copies of invoices

• If your home has been flooded you will need to get a registered electrician to check your wiring

• Regard all flood water as being contaminated as it may have high levels of bacteria.

• Carpet or furniture that has been flooded it may need to be disinfected.

• Make your home safe and sanitary but don't do non-essential repairs