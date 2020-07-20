A man charged with the murder his wife in Te Anau in May has entered a not guilty plea.
Rodney Stewart Fallowfield appeared by audio-visual link in the High Court at Invercargill today, facing a charge of murder.
The Otago Daily Times understands Fallowfield and Shirley Alaina Reedy had only been married a matter of months before he allegedly killed her.
Justice Mander remanded the 52-year-old in custody until his next appearance in September.
Police started a homicide investigation after the body of Reedy, from Balclutha, was found at a Cleddau St, Te Anau, address on May 15.
It has been reported the body was found at a motel, which has been the subject of police investigations.