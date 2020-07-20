National MP Andrew Falloon's explanation for the sex-text scandal that ended his political career is understood to be that acquaintances at a party sent the offensive message.

Falloon, a first-term MP, resigned yesterday and it later emerged that a pornographic image had been sent to a young woman, a university student. He is the 13th National MP to quit in as many months.

The Herald understands that Falloon's version of events is that he was at a party several weeks ago and briefly left his phone unattended - and at that time acquaintances used it to send the sexual image in question.

The Herald understands the image was not of himself but was pornographic in nature.

Advertisement

Police confimed last night that an investigation began after receiving a report of an individual sending an "unsolicited image".

"The investigation determined it did not meet the threshold for prosecution. As such, no further action will be taken," a spokesperson said.

Listen live to Newstalk ZB: Jacinda Ardern at 705 and Judith Collins at 735:



New National leader Judith Collins was alerted to the issue after the parents of the young woman, a university student, contacted the Prime Minister's office.

Jacinda Ardern confirmed that her chief of staff passed on this information to Collins, with the parents' permission.

Despite insisting he did not personally send the message, Falloon is believed to have offered his resignation and she accepted.

READ MORE:

• National MP Andrew Falloon quits after sending sexual image to female university student

• National MP Andrew Falloon quits amid 'significant mental health issues'

• Barry Soper: Judith Collins had a chance to act swiftly with Andrew Falloon scandal - she didn't

• National MP Andrew Falloon quits amid 'significant mental health issues'

In an earlier statement - before details of the message were revealed - Falloon, 37, a first-term MP in the Rangitata seat, said he had made a "number of mistakes".

"As I noted in my maiden speech three years ago, when I was younger I lost three close friends to suicide.

Advertisement

"It was an extremely difficult period in my life. Unfortunately, recently, another friend took their own life, which has brought back much unresolved grief.

"I have made a number of mistakes and I apologise to those who have been affected.

"Recent events have compounded that situation and reminded me of the need to maintain my own health and wellbeing. I have again been receiving counselling."

Andrew Falloon has resigned, citing his health and wellbeing, after a porn image was sent from his phone. Photo / Supplied

Ardern said yesterday that the matter was for the National Party to deal with and the Government had acted appropriately by asking for permission to forward the information and by keeping it confidential.

Falloon's statement cited concern for his "own health and wellbeing".

"I apologise for this disruption to my colleagues and to those I serve in Mid and South Canterbury."

Advertisement

He thanked Collins for her support.

Collins said that Falloon was facing "significant mental health issues".

Sending harmful content is one of Collins' zero-tolerance issues.

As Minister of Justice, Collins put up the Harmful Digital Communications legislation which primarily targeted cyber-bullying, and covered the sending of objectionable material.

Falloon becomes the third National MP to quit since Collins was appointed leader last week. Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams are also going.

NATS HEADING TO THE EXIT DOOR

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

• Andrew Falloon — Rangitata: First-term electorate MP for the electorate centred on Ashburton. Previously worked for Act leader Rodney Hide, ministerial adviser to Steven Joyce. Was National's spokesman for biosecurity, associate agriculture, associate economic development, and associate transport. Announced retirement yesterday after sending sexual image to a young woman.

Advertisement

• Nikki Kaye — Auckland Central: Elected in 2008 in the traditional Labour seat. Minister of Education, ACC, Civil Defence, Food Safety, Youth, Youth Affairs. In September 2016, stepped down as a minister to fight breast cancer, then returned. Deputy leader to Todd Muller from May 2020. Lost it when he resigned on July 14, announced retirement July 16.

• Amy Adams — Selwyn: Elected in 2008, Minister for Social Investment, Social Housing, Justice, Internal Affairs, Housing, Environment, Courts, Communications and Information Technology, Communications and Broadcasting. Lost leadership bid to Simon Bridges in February 2018 but became finance spokeswoman. Announced intention to retire in June 2019 but rescinded decision in May 2020 when Muller offered her Covid-19 policy co-ordinator. Re-announced retirement on July 16.

• Jian Yang — List: First entered Parliament in 2011 and a list MP since. Admitted during 2017 election campaign to a former role teaching English at a Chinese spy college. Apart from one press conference, refused media requests. Announced retirement on July 10.

• Hamish Walker — Clutha-Southland: First elected in 2017 and was forced to announce his retirement on July 8 after admitting to passing on lists of Covid-19 patients acquired from former party president Michelle Boag to several news outlets.

• Paula Bennett — Upper Harbour: Elected in in 2005 as a list MP, Deputy Prime Minister under Bill English. Minister of Climate Change Issues, Disability Issues, Local Government, Police, Social Development, Social Housing, State Services, Tourism, Women and Youth Affairs. Deputy leader under Simon Bridges from 2018 until the Todd Muller leadership coup in May 2020. Announced retirement on June 29, before Muller resigned.

• Anne Tolley — East Coast: Elected in 1999 as a list MP for one term. Returned in 2005 as East Coast MP, a seat she has held since. Minister for Children, Corrections, Education, Education Review Office, Local Government, Police, Social Development and Tertiary Education. Announced retirement on June 27.

Advertisement

• Maggie Barry — North Shore: The former broadcaster and gardening show host was elected in 2011. Was the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Seniors and Conservation. Announced retirement May 11.

• Nicky Wagner — List: Entered Parliament in 2005, claimed the Labour stronghold of Christchurch Central for two terms, 2011- 2017. Has been a minister outside Cabinet, holding Customs, Disability Issues, Greater Christchurch Regeneration and Statistics. Announced retirement on February 11.

• Sarah Dowie — Invercargill: First elected in 2014. Spokeswoman for conservation. Revealed to have had an affair with former National MP Jami-lee Ross. Announced on February 11 she would retire.

• David Carter — List: First elected in Selwyn in 1994 for two terms, a list MP since 1999. Became Minister for Primary Industries, Agriculture, Local Government, Forestry and Biosecurity. Speaker from 2013- 2017. Announced retirement on February 2.

• Nathan Guy — Ōtaki: First elected in 2005, Minister of Veterans' Affairs, Racing, Primary Industries, National Library, Internal Affairs, Immigration, Civil Defence, and Archives.Announced retirement in July 2019.

• Alastair Scott — Wairarapa: First elected to Parliament in 2014. Announced plans to retire in June 2019.