Aucklanders will soon be able to use their AT Hop cards for one fare on ferries, buses and trains.

From July 26, ferry customers join Auckland Transport's integrated fare system which allows people to transfer between buses, trains and ferries and pay just once for their entire journey.

Currently, customers pay for each bus, train or ferry trip separately.

Customers will now be able to tag on and off each bus, train or ferry as usual, and AT Hop fares will be automatically calculated for the entire journey, removing the cost of connecting bus and train trips in the same zone as the ferry.

AT Hop monthly ferry pass customers will also be able to take advantage of the new integrated fares.

Mayor Phil Goff said integrated fares make it simpler and cheaper to use public transport.

"Encouraging more people to use public transport will help lower carbon emissions and mean that those who do drive experience reduced traffic congestion," he said.

Goff said the introduction of integrated fares was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, but it is good to see it being rolled out as more Aucklanders return to using public transport to get around the city.

Planning committee chairman and regular ferry user Chris Darby said for just the cost of a ferry ride, people will be able to hop on the bus to the terminal, take the ferry into town, then bus or train to work, education or whatever in the city centre.

Aucklanders will be able to take advantage of the new integrated fare system when travelling on Bayswater, Beach Haven, Birkenhead, Gulf Harbour, Half Moon Bay, Hobsonville Point, Pine Harbour, Stanley Bay, Northcote Point and West Harbour ferry services contracted by AT.

Customers travelling on the Devonport and Waiheke Island ferry services operated by Fullers will also benefit from the new fare system.

Last week, National promised to spend $300 million over the next 10 years to expand Auckland's ferry network.