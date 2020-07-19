Police are investigating an incident in the Auckland suburb of Blockhouse Bay after a person threatened the occupants of a house with a gun.

Police were called to a house on Kinross St at 8.15am.

"A person allegedly entered the property with a firearm and threatened the occupants," a police spokesperson said.

"When the alleged offender left the scene, the occupants called police.

Advertisement

"There have been no arrests at this stage."

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"This was an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a risk to the general public," the spokesperson said.

"No one was injured."