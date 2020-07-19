New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is expected to announce a key election policy in the keynote speech at the party's annual conference this afternoon.

Peters, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, is expected to talk up his party's experience and contrast it with the Greens and Labour.

His speech comes after Children's Minister Tracey Martin announced the party's first election policy – the return of the universal family benefit.

New Zealand had a universal family benefit back in 1946; it replaced the means-tested system.

Martin wants to bring it back.

"Sometimes the old ideas are the best ideas," Martin said.

But Peters' announcement is expected to be the highlight of the two-day conference.

Speaking to the Herald on Friday, Peters said his speech would have a "highly persuasive narrative".

He also said he planned to reveal some of the "silly ideas" which he, and his NZ First Ministers, are taking credit for torpedoing at the cabinet table.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Peters took a swipe at both National and Labour.

He said the current state of the opposition was "breath taking".

"I've never seen such a cacophony of egos ... in my whole political career."

He was not holding back when it came to Labour – his coalition partners – either.

"None of my ministers have been screwing up – none of my ministers have had to be sacked," he told the Nation.

That appeared to be a pointed reference to Health Minister David Clark, who resigned a few weeks ago after months of pressure.

Peters and his team are keeping this afternoon's announcement close to their chests.

But Shane Jones – another senior NZ First minister – gave a hint of what might be to come.

After referencing the closure of Tiwai smelter in Southland, he said NZ First would not abandon those workers.

"If we're in power, it's time to buy the farm back."