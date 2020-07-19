A vicious brawl involving up to 20 youths at a busy South Auckland market has been captured on camera.

The fight between the group kicked off this morning on Maich Rd where the Manurewa markets are held each Sunday.

Footage shows a fight breaking out and youths converging from all over the carpark to join in.

One boy even runs in, scaling a car and leaping off the bonnet to join the fray.

Hats and shoes can be seen flying amid the shouting and fists flying.

The video was posted on Facebook by a witness who said the brawl was "f****n disturbing".

"Animals putting the hood to shame," one South Auckland resident said in response.

"They're all disgusting pieces of s**t," another said.

One woman wrote: "And that is why I hate going out ... can't walk anywhere without this happening."

One youth took a running leap and scrambled over a parked car to join the fight. Photo / Supplied

"Sick of this, it's ugly, and the kids looking are the ones who going to come to school tomorrow thinking it's ok to fight.

"Big ups to the idiots with no morals - stay home, no one needs to see your ugly."

Police confirmed to the Herald they had been called.

"Police responded to a report of a group of youths fighting on Maich Road in Manurewa this morning, about 10.55am," a spokesperson said.

"There are varying reports about how many people were involved.

"There don't appear to have been any injuries and the group had left the scene by the time police arrived."

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.