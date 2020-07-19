As the Far North enters recovery mode, dramatic new photos reveal the extent of flooding damage to one of the region's main thoroughfares.

Most Northland roads have reopened, with the exception of the Mangamuka Gorge, where huge slips cover the road after heavy rain struck on Friday night.

The scene in Mangamuka Gorge. Photo / NZTA

There are at least seven larger and several smaller slips through the gorge, including slips underneath the road which have broken the tarseal.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said further rain forecast for the region could lead to more surface flooding in low-lying areas and slips.

"Drive to the conditions, keep your speed down and watch out for unexpected road hazards like potholes where flood waters have receded," she said.

Heavy rain gouged chunks out of the road. Photo / NZTA

NZTA media manager Darryl Walker said roading staff were still assessing the situation and what resources would be needed to clean up the damage.

"It looks like there is going to be rain in the Far North over the next couple of days," he said.

"Conditions could change. It's been pretty wet. Rivers are still quite high so there's a possibility we might need to close roads again, but at this stage they're all open."

The agency says it's likely the road will be closed for several days and a detour via State Highway 10 is in place which will add 20-30 minutes to most journeys.

More rain forecast for Northland as clean-up continues

The worst of the rough weather that has pounded Northland over the past two days has eased, but MetService says there is still a risk of more rain today, RNZ reports.

The region is in clean-up mode, after heavy rain flooded houses and businesses and damaged roads.

MetService forecaster David Miller said conditions will gradually improve today.

"There are still some showers around and there is the possibility of thunderstorms this morning and into the afternoon, but that should ease away this evening."

Miller said there is also likely to be more rain in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay today, but it is unlikely to be heavy enough to cause further problems.

Several residents in Tolaga Bay evacuated overnight on Friday and numerous roads on the East Coast were also affected by floodwaters.

The rain has affected water systems, and the Whangārei and Far North councils have asked people to conserve water until damage can be fixed.

In Whangārei residents are being asked to halve their water use. Two of the city's three plants are partially working, and up to 80 percent of the water normally needed for the city is being produced.

However, the Whangārei District Council says unless there is a 50 percent water saving, the city runs the risk of running out.

The temporary water restrictions are expected to last for a week.

- Additional reporting: RNZ