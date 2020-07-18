A mother in managed isolation at an Auckland hotel is describing her experience as being "above and beyond" expectation.

Veronica King, an Irish teacher married to a New Zealander Keiran King, with who she has a 4-year-old NZ citizen son, Ethan, arrived in Auckland nine days ago from Europe via Singapore.

Like all new arrivals, they are required to undergo a 14-day managed isolation and the family is now staying at the Grand Millenium.

"Every day we have our breakfast, lunch and dinner served to us. Every three days we have fresh linen including bed linen and towels delivered to our room," King said.

"Every day a nurse comes to our door to take our temperatures and brings my son a treat be it chalk, colouring markers, flash cards. If we run out of anything all we need to do is inform reception and it is replaced immediately."

But King said it was one instance that best summed up their stay so far.

Irish teacher Veronica King with her Kiwi husband Keiran King and their son Ethan. Photo / Supplied

"During the course our stay, we are allotted two laundry runs. After the first laundry batch was returned I noticed that my pyjamas were missing. I contacted reception to inform them and after two days the company that they use was unable to locate them," she said.

"A few hours later there was a knock on the door. A member of staff from the hotel was standing outside holding a Cotton On bag which contained a brand new set of pyjamas. That is above and beyond the call of duty if you ask me. I was blown away by the kindness of that single act."

King said she and her family were extremely grateful to all at the Grand Millenium, and said they had gone above and beyond their call of duty.

The family have returned from Ireland so Ethan can meet his extended Kiwi family, who are in Rotorua.

They had relocated to Ireland in 2015, and King applied several times since March to request for permission to travel to NZ through the Covid-19 limited travel ban exemptions process.

The border is currently closed to all but New Zealand citizens and residents, with just a limited number of exceptions. This includes partners, children and legal guardians of citizens and residents.

King said she wanted to share her experience because media reports about negative experiences of those in hotel isolation "cast an unfair aspersion that all facilities are being shoddily run".

