The driver of an SUV has been seriously injured after a crash on an icy Three Mile Hill Rd in Dunedin today.

Firefighters from the Mosgiel and Willowbank stations helped rescue the man by lifting him up a steep bank in a Stokes rescue basket.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was then transferred to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance.

Emergency services said the SUV had left the road in icy conditions, about 1km east of Black Bridge.

Firefighters lifted the man about 2m up a bank after being alerted at 11.35am, a spokesman said.

The lifting work took about 10 minutes and was completed by 12.05pm, he said.

Meanwhile, a two-car crash near the intersection of Riccarton Rd West and Bush Rd in Mosgiel about 2.20pm today resulted in only minor injuries, emergency services said.