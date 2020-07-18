The Government will spend more than $180 million on four transport infrastructure projects in Auckland, expected to create roughly 800 jobs.

The Puhinui Interchange and the first stage of the ferry basin redevelopment projects will both receive funding - of $47m and $50m respectively.

Some $50m has also been allocated to improvements to the North-Western Motorway and $35m has been earmarked for a shared path, alongside the Whau River, to connect New Lynn and Te Atatū.

The shared path was announced by the Green this morning, ahead of Twyford's announcement.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford. Photo / Mark Mitchell

These projects need detailed design and consenting work, but the plan is for construction to begin next year.

The government funding for the projects means that almost $100m of Auckland Council funding – previously earmarked for these projects – can be used for other infrastructure projects.

This afternoon's announcement comes just a day after the National Party announced a planned $31 billion transport infrastructure plan for Auckland.

That plan included funding for heavy rail loop, between the airport, Puhinui and Onehunga, starting in 2026.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the Government's $182m promised infrastructure spend will help create jobs and a pipeline of work to help Auckland's economic recovery.

"This helps to create a pipeline of projects to support the construction sector and create jobs over time," he said.

The funding comes from the Government's $50b Covid-19 response fund, of which some $20b remains unallocated.

The $100m upgrade to the Northwestern motorway is designed to allow faster, and more frequent, bus services.

Twyford said it could mean to up to 35 minutes saved on a bus trip from Westgate into the city.

He added that the planned upgrade of Puhinui Station, to become a major bus and train interchange, will create a 10-minute bus service to the airport.

Meanwhile, the planned ferry basin redevelopment would create six new berths on the west side of Queens Wharf.

Twyford said they would deliver a "world-class facility that is suitable for Auckland's growing transport needs".

He said it would have improved accessibility and accommodate increased passenger numbers.