The Ministry of Health is warning the public of fake emails telling New Zealanders they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"We are aware of recent scam emails, sent by others and impersonating a Ministry of Health address, including misinformation about #COVID19 and a malicious link," a Ministry of Health spokeswoman said.

The scam emails - seen by the Herald - include an online form asking for personal information to "get a free test today to check if you have coronavirus".

"The ministry doesn't request personal details via email. Current information is available at http://health.govt.nz/covid19," the ministry's spokeswoman said.

She said there was nothing to indicate that anyone had been negatively affected by the scam.

"We have been contacted by a small number of members of the public - fewer than 20."