Former ACC and Westpac executive Jim Stabback has been announced as Auckland Council's new chief executive.

Stabback has held leadership roles in the public and private sector. He was previously deputy chief executive and chief operating officer at ACC and chief operating officer at Westpac New Zealand.

Prior to that, he held executive leadership positions at the Bank of Queensland, Telstra Corporation and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"I am delighted to take on the role of Auckland Council's chief executive," he said in a statement.

"I moved to Auckland in 2011 and it immediately felt like home. As a proud Aucklander it is a privilege to step into this role to serve the people of Auckland.

Stabback will begin in the role on September 1.

"I know I am coming into this role at a challenging time for not only Auckland Council but also the people, businesses and communities of this city," he said.

"I am excited to get started and working on meeting the challenges, as well as finding and supporting the opportunities that will ensure the continued growth and success of this amazing city."

He will earn a salary of $600,000, less than his predecessor Stephen Town's income of $698,000.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said Stabback was taking the reins at a crucial time for the city as it focused on the recovery and rebuild following the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Yesterday, councillors passed the toughest budget in our city's history," Goff said.

"Now the hard decisions that elected members have made over the last few months have to be implemented.

"This is where Jim's long experience in both the private and public sector makes him well prepared to deal with the challenges we face.

"Jim will be supported by councillors and local board members and a leadership team that navigated some very rough seas over this year."

The council's finance committee yesterday approved its "emergency budget", which included a 3.5 per cent rates rise, asset sales of $224 million and reinstating library cuts.

It included cuts to services and projects to plug a massive hole that grew from $525 million due to the Covid crisis to $750m to provide extra water for the worst drought in the city's history.