Police have released images of a man they suspect is responsible for the Wilson Parking card-skimming fraud operations.

The major banks last month alerted Wilson Parking to card-skimming fraud at its ticket machines in two hospital car parks.

Wilson Parking New Zealand, which operates 500 parking ticket machines throughout the country, says ANZ first alerted it to fraud relating to its ticket machines at Auckland Hospital and Waikato Hospital at the end of June.

"This breach is suspected to have impacted only one machine within the Wilson Parking portfolio, and for a short period of time," a spokeswoman for Wilson Parking said, referring to the Auckland machine.

Wilson supplies the equipment and some services to the Waikato District Health Board site but does not operate the carpark. The board is the operator and manager.

Police want to hear from people who can identify this man. Photo / Supplied

Wilson said it found no sign of skimming devices when it inspected its machines throughout the country, but Police on Wednesday confirmed to the Herald that claims of card skimming at both machine locations were now the subject of an investigation.

This morning, senior sergeant Nikki Latimer of the Auckland City financial crime unit said the Police were appealing to the public to help identify a man who could assist in the investigation.

There have been multiple reports of cards being skimmed at Wilson Parking machines at both Auckland and Waikato Hospitals. Photo / Supplied

Police had received multiple reports relating to card-skimming incidents involving Wilson Parking machines at both Auckland and Waikato Hospitals.

The incidents were reported to have taken place in May and June when victims noticed money unknowingly taken out of their accounts.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200706/8833.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of card skimming should notify their bank immediately and report it to Police by phoning 105.