Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the bookies' favourite to keep leading the country after September's general election despite a revamped National under Judith Collins.

Australian betting agency Sportsbet is offering a range of odds for the upcoming New Zealand election including the make-up of the next sworn in government, party seat totals and who will lead the National Party.

New Zealanders who have accounts with Sportsbet can lay money on the result.

Nine weeks out from polling day Labour is favourite to continue governing for a second successive term paying out $1.16 for a $1 bet while National has been given very long odds of $5 to be in charge of the Treasury benches.

Last election Australian betting agencies were paying around $1.83 on Labour winning once post-election negotiations had determined who would govern the country and $2.30 on National's leader ending up with the top job.

If you're a betting person the chance of Labour returning with between 56-60 seats in the upcoming general election is paying $2.75.

The agency is offering odds of $2.10 for National to win 46-50 seats in the upcoming election.

But it seems the bookies are not sure about Labour governing alone, with odds of this happening at $3. They're much shorter at $1.40 for the party to form a coalition government.

At this stage new National leader Collins is at $1.10 to retain the leadership of the party come Election Day. Despite challenging the new leader and demoted in her shadow cabinet line-up Mark Mitchell remains a contender with odds of leading the party on September 19 at $3.50.

The odds of National winning between 61-65 seats and becoming the Government sit at $15.

Pulling off an unthinkable landslide victory of 101 seats or more sits is at odds of $151.