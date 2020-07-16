Coromandel residents have been told to stay home as lashing rain, flooding and slips cut off parts of the peninsula.

Civil Defence is pleading for tourists to keep off the roads, saying huge volumes of traffic are putting people's lives at risk.

Thames-Coromandel contractors out on the roads say they're frustrated to see heavy traffic in the rain, despite warnings to avoid travel today.

"The entire Coromandel is getting battered and everyone needs to heed the warnings, stay off the roads and sit this out until tomorrow," Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said.

"It is going to get worse before things improve and high tide will undoubtedly bring more closures so let's not put our contractors at further risk."

SH25 Hikuai to Whangamata has been closed due to a slip between SH25A and McBeth Rd. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

A heavy rain watch is in force for the Coromandel Peninsula, with MetService warning of peak rainfall rates of up to 25mm/h, with localised downpours of up to 35mm/h this evening.

Another 100-140mm of rainfall is expected to hammer the area on top of what has already fallen. The warning is in place for across the peninsula until 9pm tonight.

🌧❗ Heavy Rain Warning remains in place for Coromandel Peninsula today. Northland is looking reasonably clear now after a soggy night, but showers will ramp up again as active troughs move across today. https://t.co/Sd5C6lrsSL ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/GSDPnKPCEZ — MetService (@MetService) July 15, 2020

Flooding and slips have forced the closure of multiple sections of the state highway, with conditions expected to worsen this evening, compounded by high tides this afternoon.

State Highway 25A is closed between Kopu and Hikuai due to a large slip near Puketui Valley Rd, while downed power lines have closed SH2 north of Paeroa.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said debris and surface flooding was affecting other roads around the region.

Coromandel authorities have pleaded with locals and tourists to stay home and avoid the roads if possible. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

The Transport Agency also advised SH25 was closed at following locations:

• Between Tairua and Whitianga due to flooding at Wade Rd

• Between Hikuai and Whangamata, due to a large slip just north of McBeth Rd

• Between Morrison Rd and Manaia Rd, due to flooding between Tairua and Hikuai

• Between The 309 Rd and Whitianga, due to flooding at Wade Rd

Sections of State Highway 25 are closed due to flooding. Photo / Thames-Coromandel District Council

Motorists on SH2 were advised to follow the directions of contractors and emergency services on site and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website for detours and updates.

The council has urged anyone planning to drive around the Coromandel region to delay their trip another 24 hours.

"If you have plans to travel today, please reconsider. We advise you now wait it out until Friday," Towler said.

"The risks are not worth it, it's that simple."

Meanwhile icy conditions are expected along SH8 in the Mackenzie Country overnight, as bitterly cold weather sets in.

Motorists have been warned to take extra care when travelling.