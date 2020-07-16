The young woman behind a crime spree that grew into violently carjacking a 65-year-old has been granted parole.

In a long string of offending, Lily Pritchard-Davis stole cars and burgled stores before attacking the victim in the Auckland suburb of Panmure.

Pritchard-Davis and a co-offender had dragged the small woman out into the car park where she was punched twice to the head and kicked.

The victim's nose and teeth were broken and she suffered a severe concussion.

She spent several days in hospital.

Then just 18, Pritchard-Davis was sentenced to four years and two months in prison over 28 separate charges.

In a decision by Parole Board panel convenor Martha Coleman, Pritchard-Davis was found to no longer be an "undue risk" to the community.

When released next month, the 21-year-old wants to move away from Auckland to avoid falling into old habits.

She told the board she had spent "too much time in prison to come back" and had "bigger things to do".

When she last appeared before the board in January she held a high security classification.

That status had been lowered but then changed again when she was found with homebrew.

She admitted to the board that she had "still made some silly decisions" but had taken responsibility and worked hard on compliance since.

Lily Pritchard-Davis was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. Photo / Facebook

While her behaviour had improved in the past month it had been noted she "likes to push the boundaries with certain staff", Coleman said.

However, the board found Pritchard-Davis had engaged well in programmes, was "excited about her future" and had made good decisions about her release plan.

"She has done well in prison for a young woman and is demonstrating clear signs of maturity and positive thinking," Coleman said.

The 21-year-old will be released on August 3 and will be subject to standard and special release conditions.

Special conditions include:

• Not to possess, use, or consume alcohol, controlled drugs or psychoactive

substances except controlled drugs prescribed by a health professional.

• To attend an alcohol and drug assessment, and complete any treatment directed by a Probation Officer.

• Not to move from her address without written approval of a Probation Officer.

• To comply with any tenancy agreement or rules issued by the provider of her

approved accommodation.

• For three months, to reside at the approved address between 10pm and 6am.

• Not to have contact or otherwise associate, with any victim of the offending without prior written approval of a Probation Officer.

• Not to communicate or associate with co-offenders directly or indirectly without prior written approval of a Probation Officer.