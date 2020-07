A truck-trailer that caught fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway has been been adding to rush-hour traffic woes.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire at about 3.20pm.

The truck had shifted to the left side of the motorway, northbound near Drury.

One fire engine attended and the trailer fire has now been put out.

Advertisement

A tow truck was coming to remove the damaged vehicle.

The fire was affecting traffic between Drury and Papakura.