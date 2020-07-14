New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 - a woman in her 60s who arrived in NZ on June 30 from Pakistan.

She has been in managed isolation at the Novotel in Christchurch, and tested positive on her day 12 test.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins, giving today's update from the Jet Park Hotel in Auckland, said the woman tested negative on her day three test.

She travelled to New Zealand from Pakistan via Doha and Sydney.

Advertisement

Hipkins said today's case emphasises why people are tested twice during their time in managed isolation.

READ MORE

• Barry Soper: Outrageous timing for Australia to resume deportations

• 'I'm not buying a mask': Man who labelled Covid-19 'hype' dies from deadly virus

• 'I couldn't do anything': The virus and an ER doctor's suicide

Yesterday marked the first time in nine days that there were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

And director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it had been 73 days in this country since the last case of community transmission.

There were 1043 Covid tests conducted on Sunday and a total of 429,643 tests had been completed in New Zealand in total, said Bloomfield, who is back at work after a holiday last week.

Bloomfield warned Kiwis not to become too complacent in the fight against Covid-19 - particularly around tracking our movements.

Bloomfield said people need to remain vigilant about using the Government's tracing app because the global pandemic is far from over.

"I experienced this over the last week - it feels like life is back to normal in New Zealand. In that regard we are very fortunate, however as you will have seen [Sunday] had the highest number of daily infections globally," Bloomfield said.

Advertisement

"This is still a significant pandemic offshore and we still need to be absolutely vigilant about taking it seriously."

His message came after four people escaped from managed isolation in separate incidents within the past week, one of whom went to a supermarket and another to a liquor store.

New Zealand's 25 active cases are all people in managed isolation.