

A Napier house has been badly damaged in a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said they received reports of a house fire on Riverbend Rd, in the suburb of Onekawa, about 12.02am.

The blaze was put by four fire engines and one support vehicle, according to the spokesman.

All occupants of the house were outside when firefighters arrived.

A police spokeswoman said they briefly attended the house fire.

It's the second house fire in Onekawa in less than a week. A "suspicious" house fire in an empty house on Cottrell Cres was attended by police and firefighters about 9.45pm on Tuesday.