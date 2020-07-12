Are there any fresh Covid-19 cases today? And has everyone in managed isolation stayed put on Saturday night?

The Ministry of Health is due to give an update on the latest number of Covid cases about 1pm. Stay tuned to this story for the latest details.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced one new confirmed case of Covid-19, a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 2 from London, via Doha and Sydney who had tested positive.

She had been in managed isolation at the Sudima Christchurch Airport and is now in quarantine. She had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.

Meanwhile, details have emerged of the fourth person who escaped from a Covid-19 managed isolation facility, broke a window and knocked on the doors of several nearby homes in the middle of the night before being found by police.

The person in their 60s broke free of security measures at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Auckland, less than nine hours after Hamilton escapee Martin McVicar, 52, appeared in court facing a charge of intentional damage of a 52-inch TV and intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation and quarantine, revealed yesterday the person escaped after breaking and then climbing out of a window.

They then climbed perimeter fencing shortly after 11pm on Friday.

"They were picked up by police at about 12.15am and immediately returned to the facility where they were put under guard," Webb said.

People charged under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act can face either six months' imprisonment or a $4000 fine.

The National Party said the Government's ineptitude was putting the public at risk.

Party spokeswoman for Covid Recovery Amy Adams said the public were right to expect the Government to be able to keep people from getting out of the quarantine hotels.

