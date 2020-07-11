Emergency services staff had to cut a person from a car that crashed after a fleeing driver incident in Northland last night.

Police confirmed they signalled for the car to stop on State Highway 1 at 7.45pm because of the way it was being driven.

"When the vehicle failed to stop, police pursued the vehicle for a short time," a spokesperson said today.

"The pursuit was quickly abandoned due to the manner of driving.

"Shortly after, police saw that the vehicle had crashed on the southern side of the Brynderwyn Hill."

Three of the four occupants of the vehicle were able to get out on their own accord.

One person was trapped but was extricated and said to be status three.

Police have not yet said whether anyone will be charged in relation to the incident.