One person suffered moderate injuries after a car which had earlier been chased by police crashed just south of Whangarei on State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to the scene on SH1 near Brynderwyn Road.

A police spokesperson said a unit signalled for a vehicle to stop due to its "manner of driving" around 7.45pm.

"When the vehicle failed to stop, police pursued the vehicle for a short time," the spokesperson said.

"The pursuit was quickly abandoned due to the manner of driving. Shortly after Police saw that the vehicle had crashed on the southern side of the Brynderwyn Hill.

"Of the four occupants of the vehicle, three were able to get out of the vehicle on their own accord."

The injured person, who had to be rescued from the car, suffered moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman earlier one of their crews was at the scene helping to get the person out.

St John were also called to the scene.

The section of SH1 is currently down to one lane.