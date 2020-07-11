Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has led a convoy of hundreds of motorbikes from Manukau along the Southern Motorway to Queen St in a protest for "freedom and rights".

The hundreds of motorbikes stopped on the busy central Auckland street.

The convoy will end in Aotea Square, where Tamaki will address the crowd from 12.30pm with a speech entitled "Let's Get NZ Back".

"We are expecting thousands of people and hundreds on motorbike," Destiny Church representative Jenny Marshall said.

Marshall said the Mongrel Mob was also present.