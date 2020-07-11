There is one new case of Covid-19 today.

It has been 71 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source. It comes as authorities reveal a fourth person has broken out of their isolation hotel.

Today's new case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on 2 July from London, via Doha and Sydney.

She had been in managed isolation at the Sudima Christchurch Airport and is now in quarantine. She had previously been identified as a close contact of another case.

As a result, regular testing was carried out and the woman tested positive on day 6.

This case brings our total number of confirmed cases to 1,193, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases is 24.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,057 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 426,776

Yesterday there were two new cases.

The first case was a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on June 28 from India. He has been at the Sudima Auckland Airport facility since arrival.

He tested negative on day three of his stay and has subsequently tested positive on his day 12 test.

The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on June 27 from England.

He has been in managed isolation at the Sudima Lake Rotorua. He tested positive on July 9 on day 12 of his stay.

There were 23 active cases of Covid-19 after three people recovered in the previous t 24 hours.

On Thursday, there were 2575 tests, still well short of the recommended 4000 daily tests and numbers were expected to ramp up in coming days.

It comes after the man allegeldy cut through a fence to escape managed isolation Hamilton and visit a liquor store.

Martin James McVicar, 52, was remanded in custody after appearing before community magistrate Robyn Paterson in the Hamilton District Court yesterday. He was charged over a failure to comply with isolation requirements.

The man has twice tested negative for Covid-19, first in a test taken on day three of his isolation period, and again yesterday.

McVicar faces one count of intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and buying alcohol.

He also faces an intentional damage charge relating to a 52-inch television belonging to the Distinction Hotel.

McVicar will reappear in court on July 15.