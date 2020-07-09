National MP Jian Yang has announced he will retire from politics after the election.

His tenure as an MP has been clouded with questions over his links to Chinese spy agencies and his studies at Chinese military institutions.

Yang has always said these associations are above board.

"After careful consideration and talking to my wife and children, I have decided, that after serving three most rewarding terms in the National Party caucus, I will not stand in the 2020 general election," Yang said in a statement this morning.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• OIA documents confirm National MP Jian Yang did not disclose military intelligence links

• Jian Yang didn't disclose Chinese intelligence connections in citizenship application

• Jian Yang case divides Chinese community

Yang said he was proud of his contribution to New Zealand-China relations.

"My trips to China with Prime Minister John Key, Ministers and colleagues are some highlights of my political career. I have witnessed the rapid growth of New Zealand's trade with China and I am pleased to have played a role in it."

Yang's association with Chinese institutes fuelled speculation that he was an officer in Chinese military intelligence and a member of the Communist Party.

In response, Yang said he was not a spy but he taught English to "cadets" at a language school run by the Communist Party's People's Liberation Army.

National Party list MP Dr Jian Yang faces the media in Auckland in 2017 during the height of questions about his ties to China. Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is pictured. Photo / File

It was later revealed that Yang had not included his stints at the PLA in his 1997 application for New Zealand residency.

Yang had previously been selected for a spot on the party's 2020 list, but that spot will now be available.

In 2017, at the height of questions about his ties to China, Yang held a press conference where he refuted "any allegations that question my loyalty to New Zealand".

Advertisement

He said he had resigned from the Chinese Communist Party when he came to New Zealand.

He has since repeatedly declined interview requests, including as recently as two weeks ago when Q+A was seeking an interview.

In his statement today announcing his retirement, Yang said New Zealand was a great country.

"I have been in New Zealand for 21 years, 12 years in academia and nine years in politics. Politics is demanding and I now look forward to spending more time with my wife and family.

"I am truly grateful for the unfailing support I have received from the party, my colleagues and the wider Chinese community."

He said it had been "a great honour" to represent the Chinese community as a National MP.

I am proud that I have been able to assist numerous Chinese constituents and enabled the Chinese community to better understand and participate in New Zealand's open and democratic politics.

"I wish Todd and the team all the best to win the election."