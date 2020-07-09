A former scout leader has been sentenced to preventive detention for sexually abusing five children.

The sentence was handed down to James Morris, also known as Ian Charles Phipps, today in the High Court at Auckland.

Earlier a jury had found him guilty of 14 charges related to indecently assaulting children.

Today, Crown prosecutor Tiffany Cooper argued for the preventive detention sentence to be imposed.

Advertisement

"The real concern that the Crown has is the fact that Mr Morris still does not accept his offending."

Reports before the court showed some "windows" where he was prepared to accept some of the offending but that is not something he sustained, she said.

"There is a real concern about the ongoing safety of the community."

The Court of Appeal gave him a warning in the late 90s, when a preventive detention sentence he was serving was quashed – a "final" warning, she said.

"We still find ourselves here in 2020."

Defence lawyer Jonathan Hudson argued a finite period with the possibility of an extended supervision order upon release could satisfy the court.

However, Justice Mathew Downs concluded preventive detention was necessary and no other sentence would be adequate.

Most of the offending was historical but not all, he said.

Advertisement

"You have been committing sexual offences against children and young people for much of your adult life," Justice Downs said.

"You are at best ambivalent about what you have done. You describe shame but you did not plead guilty."

In giving the sentence, the Judge set down a minimum non-parole period of five years.

Today the court heard how Morris' offending had affected the victims.

One statement, read by the police officer in charge of the case, spoke of how difficult it had been coming forward and confiding in others what had happened.

He simply had not been able to tell his mother and to this day she still had no idea, he said.

"It would crucify her."

He was living with awful memories "that will never go away" but he hoped by testifying he could lay some of those demons to rest.

He wanted this "horrible man to pay" for he what did.

The offending had turned the victim into a hypervigilant and nervous man, prone to worry.

During the trial, he had to sit there and tell strangers "what this monster" had done.

After giving evidence he broke down but was relieved he got through it.

Another statement, read by the same officer, spoke of how the victim felt like his life could have gone done a totally different path.

The actions of Morris had made him "feel boxed in with nowhere to go".

It had contributed to his involvement with crime, the court heard.

"I still suffer the consequences of his actions to this day."