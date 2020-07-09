Former prime minister Helen Clark has been appointed to lead an international review of the coronavirus response.

The World Health Organisation has appointed Clark to co-chair an independent panel, reviewing its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the response by governments.

She will look at how the outbreak happened and how it can be prevented in the future.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Clark would work alongside former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

"I cannot imagine two more strong-minded, independent leaders to help guide us through this critical learning process to help us understand what happened," Ghebreyesus said.

"An honest assessment and to help us understand also what we should do to prevent such a tragedy in the future, to collectively - as a world - say 'never again' to such a tragedy."

He said the WHO would be an "open book" to Clark's review and he expected all WHO member states to also be transparent.

Clark honoured to co-chair panel

Clark posted a message on her official Twitter page after the news broke.

"Honoured to be announced by (Dr Ghebreyesus) as a co-chair of Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response with former Liberia President (Sirleaf).

"Aim to provide evidence-based path for future."

Ghebreyesus acknowledged the magnitude of the situation the world has found itself in - and the respective response that was therefore needed.

'Covid-19 has left no country untouched'

He called Covid-19 a "once-in-a-century" pandemic that had hammered home a critical lesson - when it comes to health, our destinies are intertwined, he said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has left no country untouched. It has humbled all of us.

"It is often said that disease knows no borders. It does not care about our political differences and it disregards the distinctions we draw between health and economy, lives and livelihoods."

The panel will report back to health ministers in November.

Clark says the assignment can only be described as exceptionally challenging.