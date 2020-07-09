Police were called to an Auckland hotel on Monday because of concerning behaviour by a person who was in quarantine.

The person had a mental health episode which required two separate police call-outs.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the person had returned from overseas and was quarantining in Jet Park Hotel in Māngere.

"He had a mental health issue," Webb told reporters at a press conference this afternoon.

Advertisement

"The onsite staff did a great job of calming him, getting him back to his room, but that escalated once again.

"So again ... the police were called, and he was dealt with by the police after that."

No further details were available, including whether the person was arrested or charged with any crime.

As of today, there will be a permanent police presence at all hotels with people in managed isolation or quarantine.

The increased security came after a 32-year old man who was in managed isolation absconded from Stamford Plaza in Auckland's CBD on Tuesday evening. He tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The man returned to the hotel 70 minutes later after buying grooming supplies from a nearby Countdown supermarket, which has subsequently re-opened after being deep-cleaned. Police have said the man will be charged, and security systems are being reviewed.

There are currently 5648 people in quarantine and managed isolation facilities. Webb said 99.97 per cent of those who had been in such facilities since lockdown had followed the rules.

As well as the police presence, there will also be a lead security person at each facility.

Advertisement

"We expect to have these people on site in the next 24 to 48 hours," Webb said.

Cabinet Minister Megan Woods said there would be an opportunity cost of the extra police staff at the quarantine and managed isolation facilities, just as there was for the nursing staff who worked at the facilities.