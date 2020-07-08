Three people have had a lucky escape after being rescued from a house fire in Nelson early this morning.

Neighbours and firefighters helped to get the trio out of the burning home after emergency services were first alerted of the blaze just before 3.30am.

A southern fire communications spokeswoman said: "They were very lucky."

It was not known whether anyone suffered any injuries in the blaze, the spokeswoman said.

However, St John was also called to the scene at Tipahi St.

Four fire crews worked to get the fire under control. Firefighters were still at the scene just before 6am monitoring hotspots.

A fire investigator is due to visit the scene this morning.