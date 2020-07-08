Security at mandatory quarantine and isolation hotels are being reviewed after a man who tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from isolation and most of where he went for more than an hour remains a mystery.

The 32-year-old man who arrived from India on July 3 with the virus snuck out of managed isolation at the Stamford Plaza Hotel on Tuesday evening, and spent about 20 minutes at the Countdown in Victoria Street West.

The man was away for 70 minutes, and no one knows where he went in the 50 minutes before and after he went to the supermarket.

Countdown's corporate affairs general manager Kiri Hannifin told RNZ that the man "did a lot of browsing in the health and beauty aisle" while inside the supermarket.

Advertisement

He even stopped and posed for selfies in the aisles, Hannifin said. "He had a phone with him, and he was taking photos with the phone.... Yes selfies, that's right."

Countdown said the man spent 14 minutes in the beauty aisle and six more minutes wandering around the supermarket.

He used a self-service checkout and purchased toothpaste, body wash and razors.

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

Health Minister Chris Hipkins slammed the man's actions as "selfish" and said he will face charges.

He said processes will now be reviewed, but wouldn't describe the episode as a failure of the Government's processes.

The escape follows that of a 43-year-old woman at the weekend who climbed two fences to escape from the Pullman Hotel. She was found and returned about 80 minutes later.

Countdown Victoria Street has been closed for cleaning and will reopen at 7am on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Both will be charged and each now face up to a six-month jail sentence or a $4000 fine.

Hipkins said he understood the escape would cause anxiety, particularly for people who were in the area that night.

Advertisement

The man had been in a smoking area outside the hotel where new 1.82m-high fences were being installed, and dashed through a gap in the fencing.

A security guard observing the area confused the man with contractors working on the fencing, and by the time alarm was raised a few minutes later, security were unable to find the man.

Countdown says customers who feel unwell in the next two weeks should call Healthline. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The man returned of his own volition 70 minutes after he left, and his movements in the Auckland CBD are being investigated.

The man was tested positive for Covid-19 at around day three of his stay, but did not know he had the virus at the time he was away from the hotel. His result only came back on Wednesday morning.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said: "Inquiries have established the man went to Countdown on Victoria St West on foot and purchased items at a self-service checkout, before returning to the hotel around 8pm."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Retracing infected man's missing 70 minutes

• Watch: New Covid case escaped isolation to go to Victoria St West Countdown

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases of Covid today; Health Minister Chris Hipkins unhappy with testing numbers

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive after months of downplaying the virus

The man had been wearing a mask, but not for the whole 70 minutes he was away.

Webb said the systems at quarantine or managed isolation facilities were being reviewed, including smoking policies.

The Countdown store has been closed for cleaning and will reopen at 7am today.

Hannifin, Countdown's General Manager Health & Safety, said police came into the store just before closing on Tuesday.

"Once I was made aware of the incident this morning I made the decision to close the store. We were not advised to close the store, nor did we know until mid morning that the man was Covid-19 positive," Hannifin said.

"We did so because we thought it was the right thing to do. We have 18 team members now self isolating and they will continue to be paid in full for all of their shifts during."

Store manager Varun Chowdary said the wellbeing of customers, team and communities remained its highest priority.

Anyone who was in the store at the time and feels unwell in the next two weeks are asked to contact Healthline on 0800 3585453.

But Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the risk of people catching the virus was probably small, even for those who happened to be in the supermarket.

The Stamford Plaza where a 32-year-old man with Covid-19 escaped from managed isolation. Photo / Dean Purcell.

"I'd take it he was wearing a mask at that point, which would be pretty important because there is a lot of source protection, and the chances of infecting people around him would've been greatly reduced," Baker said.

"If he was wearing a mask, and the amount of contact with people was very short, the risk of him affecting people around him will have been very low."

Baker said such breaches should be kept in proportion, and used to improve processes, rather than as blaming exercises.

Another scientist also pointed out that Kiwis will have to accept an increased risk if New Zealand opts to open its borders to more people.

Professor Michael Plank, of the University of Canterbury, said based on current travel numbers we could expect around 12 cases per week arriving but was confident these can be caught with the 14-day managed isolation.

He said New Zealand should not rush to open its borders.

‌