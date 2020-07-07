National MP Hamish Walker has been stripped of his opposition portfolios after admitting he passed private details of Covid-19 patients to the media.

A privacy breach of active Covid cases was revealed by the Weekend Herald, which the Government called serious and possibly criminal.

National leader Todd Muller said tonight that Walker had made an "error of judgment".

He has stripped Walker of his shadow portfolios pending the outcome of an inquiry for the Government headed by Michael Heron QC, which was launched yesterday.

Walker, who is MP for Clutha-Southland, said that he had passed the details to the media.

Former National Party president Michelle Boag has revealed she obtained the patients' details and gave them to Walker.

Boag said it was a "massive error of judgment on my part" and she apologised.

Former National Party president Michelle Boag.

"The information was made available to me in my position as then Acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, although it was sent to my private email address. This was a massive error of judgment on my part and I apologise to my colleagues at ARHT whom I have let down badly.

"I very much regret my actions and did not anticipate that Hamish would choose to send it on to some media outlets but I am grateful that the media involved have chosen not to publish the 18 names that were contained within it."

Boag said she has resigned her position as acting chief executive of ARHT because of her actions.

"My actions were mine alone and should not reflect at all on the professionalism, integrity and outstanding reputation of the Rescue Helicopter staff.

"They are an amazing bunch of dedicated community servants and I know they will be very disappointed in me."

Walker admits handing confidential details to media

Walker said he "sincerely apologised" for how he handled the information, and was sorry for the impact on the affected individuals.

"I have spoken to National Party Leader Todd Muller and informed him that I passed to members of the media, by email, information containing Covid-19 patient details that was given to me by a source," he said in a statement.

"I did this to expose the Government's shortcomings so they would be rectified. It was never intended that the personal details would be made public, and they have not been, either by me or the persons I forwarded them to."

Walker said today he had received legal advice that he had not committed any criminal offence.

"The information that I received was not password protected by the Government. It was not stored on a secure system where authorised people needed to log on. There was no redaction to protect patient details, and no confidentiality statement on the document.

"By exposing a significant privacy issue I hope the Government will improve its protocols and get its safeguards right," he said.

"I made serious allegations against the Government's Covid-19 response and passed on this information to prove those allegations."

Muller said he had asked Walker to cooperate fully with Heron's inquiry.

"I have expressed to Hamish my view that forwarding on this information was an error of judgment.

"While I wait for the result of the inquiry I have transferred his Forestry, Land Information and Associate Tourism portfolio responsibilities to Ian McKelvie."

The details of the then 18 active Covid cases were sent to the Herald as well as two other media outlets.

"The public release of this information is wrong. I'm determined to find out why it happened, how it happened and ensure that systems are in place to prevent it from happening in the future," Hipkins said yesterday.

He said there were a number of theories about how the sensitive information came to be released but he didn't think it was human error.

"I don't think that information tends to accidentally be sent to multiple media outlets at the same time."

Heron will use the State Service Commissioner's powers under the State Sector Act and the powerful Inquiries Act which allow him to:

• Require documents to be produced

• Summons witnesses

• Question parties under oath

Previous accusation of 'racism'

Walker had been accused of being racist when he issued a press release singling out Kiwis returning from India, Pakistan and Korea and being placed in managed isolation or quarantine.

The Government had said it was investigating whether hotels in Queenstown and Dunedin were feasible as managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

In response, Walker said it was "absolutely disgraceful" communities hadn't been consulted.

"These people are possibly heading for Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown from India, Pakistan and Korea."