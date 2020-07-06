The partner of murdered man Kelly Donner has been "shattered" by the news that his teenage killer Haami Hanara has escaped, and has made an emotional plea to him.

In February 2019 Hanara - who had turned 15 on Christmas Day 2018 - was jailed for life with a minimum non parole period of 10 years for murdering Donner.

But on Saturday he escaped from a Youth Justice Facility in Auckland with another teenager, Sean Ratu, 17.

Staff there noticed the pair were gone at 9.30pm, almost an hour and 20 minutes after the escape. He has now been on the run for more than 60 hours.

Jocelyn Peachey told Hawke's Bay Today that she had "no words" for Oranga Tamariki, who were responsible for the facility at the time of the escape, but she did have a statement for Hanara.

Jocelyn Peachey, Kelly Donner's partner and mother of Toni Alex Peachey at the Flaxmere site where Donner was murdered. Photo / Supplied

"I'm shattered, my family is shattered, and I want to know how he managed to escape a fully staffed facility," Peachey, from Gisborne said.

"To Haami I would say 'hand yourself in'.

"For you, for your family and please give us all peace of mind, you have hurt so many over your actions."

Kelly Donner was brutally murdered in March 2018. Photo / File

Donner was fatally stabbed by Hanara, now 16, on March 4, 2018 after an argument over a torch in the Flaxmere Tavern carpark.

Hanara stabbed Donner four times with a knife- twice in the neck and once in the chest and another time in the shoulder.

One of the blows proved fatal, severing the 40-year-old Donner's carotid artery and leaving him dying, alone, in a pool of his own blood.

He was buried at his family home in Opotiki.

"I think we should have the chance to tell him what he took from us all, but no words can describe what I'd want to happen to him," Peachey said.

The late-Toni Alex Peachey, aged 16 months. She was Jocelyn Peachey's and Kelly Donner's offspring. She was Donner's eldest daughter, but sadly died aged 19 months. Photo / Supplied

After meeting at Gisborne Health Camp, now known as Stand village, Peachey and Donner had a relationship and had a daughter together, Toni Alex Peachey.

She tragically died aged just 19 months.

"The last outfit she ever wore was put with Kelly when he was cremated, so in my eyes they are now reunited," she said.

"Our daughter was his eldest. She looked just like her Dad.

"I have a folder saved with all media releases and photos sent to me from his foster mum of 10 years.

"She is currently putting together a memory book with pictures and letters from her an her family to give to his daughter."

Peachey firmly believes the sentence handed down to Hanara for murdering Donner was not enough.

"It should have been more harsh - he took a son, a brother and a father of three beautiful girls.

"Kelly was a man I loved dearly and still do. When I go to Hastings I always visit the site where he died.

"I loved Kelly always will and as for Haami I'm saving what I have to say so I can say it to his face while holding pictures of his daughters."

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of youth justice services Allan Boreham said on Monday he was "very concerned" by Hanara's escape.

"We continue to assist police in efforts to locate them," he said.

"Initial inquiries indicate the teenagers broke out through a reinforced window, before escaping across a roof and through the staff car park.

"Staff became aware of the escape at 9.30pm.

"We are still investigating the timing and details but can confirm our staff searched the perimeter and called the police when the teenagers could not be found."

Police are also on the lookout for Hanara.

In a Facebook post police said Haami Hanara has known friends and family in Counties Manukau, Hamilton, Flaxmere, Hastings, Whakatäne and Whanganui.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.