A new children's hospital for Wellington is another step closer to completion.

Builders have now removed the multi-storied crane, allowing the hospital to be completely enclosed and interior work to start taking place.

It is nearly three years since local developer Mark Dunajtschik announced his mammoth donation of $50 million to build and donate a purpose-built children's hospital for people in the Greater Wellington.

"I have always said that those people that are born with a healthy body and mind can look after themselves and those unfortunate to be born with, or suffering ill health, need our help," he said at the time.

Dunajtschik and his partner, Dorothy Spotswood, were on hand to see the latest milestone in the build.

He said he was very pleased with progress.

"We have been working with the DHB to achieve a very good hospital for our region's young patients," he said.

Chair of Wellington Hospitals Foundation, Bill Day, was also on hand and said it was hard to believe it was only three years ago, after an approach by the foundation, that Dunajtschik made his decision to commit an extraordinary gift to the region's young people.

"It's exciting to see that in a little over a year the vision will be realised and we will have a magnificent new purpose-built facility, that will help generations of sick kids to come", Day said.

"It'll be very strange for many Wellingtonians on their daily commute, not to see the flashing red lights on top of the crane."

The foundation is inviting the community to help raise the $10 million needed to complete the fit out of all the patient, family, medical, digital and creative spaces and to purchase new medical equipment.

"We've had some wonderful support from many in the community so far. This is a great opportunity for parents, grandparents, business, and charitable trusts to partner with Mark and Dorothy and the foundation to make our new regional children's hospital a truly community hospital."

Staff are working hard preparing for the move to the new hospital, which is planned to happen in a little over a year.

Medical teams were looking forward to having a new, state of the art, purpose-built hospital, Day said.

Paediatric surgeon Mark Stringer said the rooms would be more private, have better climate control, better play areas, and would be clean and bright.

"Children recovering from major surgery need these facilities which will help them sleep and recover quicker," he said.

"I'm looking forward to a better experience for children and their whānau at a time when they are often worried and anxious."

The new hospital is expected to be around 7000sq m and is likely to comprise three floors and include 50 inpatient hospital beds.

Abound 4000 children are admitted to child health services at Wellington Regional Hospital each year, and more than 5000 children attend almost 38,000 outpatient appointments.

Speaking at the announcement three years ago, Dunajtschik said he had discussed the project with his business and life partner, Spotswood.

The multi-storey crane has been removed from the building site, allowing the new hospital to become enclosed. Photo / Supplied

"Dorothy's prompt answer was, 'I cannot think of anything more worthwhile than doing this'."

Dunajtschik is a long-time benefactor of charitable causes.

His financial help enabled Wellington helicopter pilot the late Peter Button to set up an air rescue service, now called the Life Flight Trust - a service that has been credited with saving 22,000 lives.