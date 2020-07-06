A leaked report which prefers Manukau Harbour over Northland for a new port is being slammed with the Government being urged to get the $2 million back that paid for it.

The report is currently before Cabinet and not yet public, Newsroom wrote today.

But the author of the Government's original report, and others in the shipping industry, say Manukau is not an option due to both logistical and ecological issues.

Wayne Brown authored the first report - Upper North Island Supply Chain Study (UNISCS) - and said those involved with the latest investigation should give the taxpayers their $2m back.

"I would defend my report against anything that's as dumb as saying that they should do that," he told Newsroom.

"They've got a bloody cheek to spend twice as much money on a group that never even spoke to us to check anything.

"We spoke to 80 organisations in the field. And we had real skillsets, not just some ability to lick boots."

Moving Auckland's port to Northland was an integral issue between Labour and NZ First and with an election not far away would again be hotly discussed.

But Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones told Newsroom they had delivered what was promised in the coalition agreement - a port in the north.

"However, the ability to find consensus about where, when and how the port would be relocated ... I have not been able to get it over the line."

However, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Transport Minister Phil Twyford approved $2m for another report after stating Brown's study had left unanswered questions about alternatives.

Twyford's office did not respond to a request for comment about the report. A spokesman for Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he had not seen the report so couldn't comment.

NZ Shipping Federation executive director Annabel Young said moving the port to Manukau Harbour would present major shipping issues both economically for the industry and ecologically.

Large amounts of dredging would be required to set it up to allow room for big ships to get in, which would likely raise environmental issues and be costly.

With most of New Zealand's ports on the eastern coastline, it would mean longer trips for the ships.