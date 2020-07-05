A woman who tried to escape from a managed isolation facility in Auckland is now in police custody.

The 43-year-old woman absconded from the Pullman Hotel on foot shortly before 6.20pm last night and was located soon after a couple of blocks away at 8pm on Anzac Avenue.

The five police officers who came into contact with the woman while capturing her must now have Covid-19 tests and will also have to self-isolate.

The Government's head of managed isolation, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, said: "This was excellent work by police staff who located the woman as quickly as possible. She was located outdoors. The exact movements of the woman are still being determined."

The woman remains in police custody while it is determined how she will be managed.

Charges are being considered.

Webb said the woman was receiving appropriate care while in custody and would be assessed by a clinician.

"The woman, who was travelling on her own, arrived in New Zealand from Brisbane, Australia, on 27 June," Webb said in a statement.

"She had a Covid-19 test on 30 June which returned a negative result.

"We recognise that managed isolation can be stressful for people who come to it with a variety of circumstances.

"However, wilfully leaving our facilities cannot and will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken."

Every person who arrives in New Zealand must be isolated from other people for a minimum period of 14 days.

They must also test negative for Covid-19 before they can go into the community.

This 14-day period forms a critical part of the actions being taken to keep New Zealand and New Zealanders safe during a global pandemic when case numbers are constantly increasing overseas.

Police are taking all necessary precautions to keep its staff safe.

Further advice would be provided to the officers around self-isolation and testing once police had clarified the movements and contact throughout the incident.