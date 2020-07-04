A cyclist who was seriously injured after colliding with a truck in Hamilton East on June 28 has died.
Police have named him as 76-year-old Hamilton man Tim Hope.
The accident happened at 10.05am at the Ruakura Road and Ruakura Lane intersection that morning.
"Mr Hope was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition and sadly died early on July 3," a police spokesman said.
"Police extend their sympathies to his family".
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash, the spokesman said.