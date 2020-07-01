Fire and Emergency crews were called out early this morning to tackle a blaze that ripped through a family home in Whanganui.

Initially, two fire crews rushed to the property on the corner of Kings Ave and Tawa St in Gonville around 4.30am and another crew was called in to assist.

Fire and Emergency Whanganui senior station officer Aaron Summerhays said two occupants of the house were taken to Whanganui Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

They are in a moderate condition, a St John spokeswoman said.

Summerhays said the fire, which was mostly contained to the lounge area of the home, took around two hours to extinguish.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined and a fire investigator is currently at the scene to carry out an investigation.